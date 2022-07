'Updated' COVID booster to likely be offered in September, White House confirms

WASHINGTON -- New boosters could be coming to millions of Americans - starting in September.

The White House confirms that an updated vaccine will be offered, but with a slightly different formula.

The shots are expected to include extra protection from the Omicron sub-variants.

Right now, only people over the age of 50 are eligible for a second booster shot. That too will likely change come September.