CA health officials encourage all adults to get booster shots as winter surge fears grow

By Cornell Barnard
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Vaccine clinics across the Bay Area were busy this weekend giving COVID-19 booster shots. Health officials say it's the best way to protect yourself against a possible winter surge of the virus. California health officials are now encouraging any adult who wants a booster shot to get one but there's still some confusion over the messaging.

"Getting the booster is for our health and to be with family and friends, so it's a good thing," said Jacqueline Rivera.

Rivera got her COVID-19 booster shot at a San Rafael vaccination clinic, Saturday along with her mom and husband Luis, this family is looking ahead to the holidays.

"You want to be safe and be with family also, it's a good thing something we all need to do," said Luis Rivera.

Ware Sykes from Mill Valley was getting his booster, kids are now eligible to roll up their sleeves, his son McRea was getting his first shot.

"We are going to travel during the holidays, Christmas time, feeling much more comfortable with the booster," Sykes said.

A possible winter surge of the virus has health officials concerned, urging booster shots and first and second shots for those still unvaccinated.

"It's especially important now as we start seeing more cases, in Marin County over the past two weeks we've seen increasing number of cases unfortunately, if the winter surge is going to happen it has begun," said Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis.

State health officials are now encouraging any adult who wants a booster to get one.

"If you think you will benefit from getting a booster, I encourage you to get it supplies are available," said California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.

But some online booking portals for county-run sites and pharmacies haven't caught up with that messaging. Most still ask if you meet certain eligibility criteria.

Confusing? Yes, says Dr. Willis but he wants to make one thing clear.

"Anyone who who got Pfizer or Moderna shot six months ago, or two months after their J&J should seek a booster, it's important now that we see more cases," Willis added.

