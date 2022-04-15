coronavirus testing

FDA authorizes first breath test to detect COVID-19

The FDA said the InspectIR Covid-19 Breathalyzer can be used in medical offices and mobile testing sites.
By Katherine Dillinger, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

FDA authorizes first breath test to detect COVID-19

WASHINGTON -- The US Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization to the first Covid-19 test that spots chemical compounds associated with the coronavirus in breath, the agency said Thursday.

The FDA said the InspectIR Covid-19 Breathalyzer, which is about the size of a piece of carry-on luggage, can be used in medical offices and mobile testing sites. It can give results in less than three minutes.

The system separates and identifies chemical mixtures to detect five compounds associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection.

A study of the InspectIR Breathalyzer found it accurately identified more than 91% of positive samples and nearly 100% of negative samples. Similar sensitivity was found in another study that focused on the Omicron coronavirus variant. However, a positive result should be confirmed with a PCR test, the FDA said.

"Today's authorization is yet another example of the rapid innovation occurring with diagnostic tests for COVID-19," Dr. Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in a statement. "The FDA continues to support the development of novel COVID-19 tests with the goal of advancing technologies that can help address the current pandemic and better position the U.S. for the next public health emergency."

The-CNN-Wire
& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfdacoronavirus testingu.s. & worldcovid 19
CORONAVIRUS TESTING
California sends 14 million free at-home COVID tests to schools
Airline CEOs urge Biden to end mask mandate, testing requirements
Santa Clara County's Dr. Cody reflects on 2 years of pandemic
You can now order another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests
TOP STORIES
Fire industry experts share insight into SJ Home Depot fire
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Thieves use Zelle to steal thousands from couple's bank accounts
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows open air market for stolen goods in SF
Passover returns to the Bay Area with focus on personal growth
Thousands dispute FasTrak charges on Bay Area toll roads
California delays COVID vaccine mandate for schools until 2023
Show More
Here's when to expect rain across the Bay Area
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Google invests $3.5B in CA projects including San Jose campus
Democrats say Feinstein's mental capabilities declining: Report
Series of late-season storms to blanket Sierra in feet of snow
More TOP STORIES News