Society

Crowds gather at Florida parties to spread COVID-19, sheriff says

KISSIMMEE, Florida -- Deputies in Osceola County have been busy breaking up so-called COVID-19 parties, and hundreds were captured on video.

Sheriff Russ Gibson told WFTV-TV attendees are either planning to catch the virus or they don't care if they do.

"We're going to have extra patrols out there, especially when we know these parties are going on tonight, tomorrow night," Gibson said. "Generally speaking, they're on the weekends."

Video from a sheriff's helicopter showed people dancing and socializing in the middle of residential streets in the Kissimmee area. Vacation properties are being rented for the parties, the sheriff said.

RELATED: 30-year-old dies after Texas 'COVID party,' thought coronavirus was a hoax

Despite the close-contact, Gibson said his office doesn't have much power to stop what's happening.

"These are recommendations by the CDC and that's what we're going by, but they're not violating the law," Gibson told WFTV. "There is no law."

Gibson said extra patrols were planned as noise complaints have increased.

SEE ALSO: Students throw COVID-19 parties to bet on who will catch virus first
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridafloridasocial distancingcoronaviruspartysheriffu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SJ residents' surprise baby shower for postal worker goes viral
From nail salons to gyms: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Rep. John Lewis remembered for legacy of 'good trouble'
WATCH TOMORROW: Celebs host 'AIDS Walk: Live at Home'
SF family concerned over lack of resources for distance learning
Bay Area Superintendents react to Gov. Newsom's new school guidelines
Sonoma Raceway driver explains why mask regulation is unsafe
Show More
Newsom announces which CA school districts can reopen in the fall
John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80
COVID-19 testing continues after state issues new guidelines amid backlog
Voice of SF Giants, Jon Miller, previews 2020 MLB season -- 'With Authority'
UCSF doctors, nurses help Navajo Nation's COVID crisis
More TOP STORIES News