Coyote wanders into California classroom and refuses to leave

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (KGO) -- The first day of class for students at a school in the Los Angeles area was suddenly interrupted when a coyote wandered into their classroom.Teachers were waiting for students to arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes School in Northridge, Calif. last week when the coyote ran straight into a classroom.The animal was sitting in a corner behind the teacher's desk.Staff tried to guide it away from the room, but it wouldn't budge."We were standing for carline for parents to drop off students around 7:20am or so, when suddenly the coyote ran straight into the 8th grade classroom," said Father Filiberto Cortez. "It's now part of the decor."Eventually, local animal control experts safely removed the coyote.