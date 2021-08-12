coyotes

San Francisco officials looking for woman caught feeding raw meat to coyotes

By Tim Johns
Woman caught on camera feeding SF coyotes raw meat

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's one time sharing your snacks is definitely not encouraged.

After a woman was photographed feeding what appears to be raw meat to coyotes in Bernal Heights, San Francisco Animal Care and Control is asking for the public's help in identifying her.

"We have not been able to find her and we're hoping that somebody in the public can tell us who she is, so we can reach out to her and get her to stop doing this," Virginia Donohue, the shelter's executive director, said.

RELATED: Here's how the Presidio's protecting coyote pups from confrontations with dogs
Ecologist protects coyote den from dogs by blocking some trails in the Presidio District of San Francisco.



She says getting the coyotes into the habit of expecting food from humans is problematic for several reasons.

"Feeding coyotes and any wildlife, it makes the wildlife lose their natural wariness of people. They begin to see people as a source of food," Donohue said.

But for those concerned about possible attacks, Donohue had this to say:

"Coyotes are pretty reserved. We don't really think they will attack somebody."


Related topics:
pets & animalssan franciscobernal heightsanimal crueltyanimal abusewild animalscoyotesanimalwildfire
