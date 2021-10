EMBED >More News Videos A coyote was spotted walking on the beach near the Golden Gate Bridge as shelter-in-place orders keep people indoors

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A young coyote was saved from the San Francisco Bay Thursday after getting itself into a peculiar position.Pier 39 sent ABC7 News video of the rescue.It shows a crew using a net to get the animal out of the water and into their boat.Rescuers say they likely got her out "just in time."This was all in response to reports around 10:45 a.m. about a coyote pup in the area.There was no information given on the animal's condition.