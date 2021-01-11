Fresh Dungeness crab could hit Bay Area dinner tables this week after price deal is reached

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Get the drawn butter ready! We could see fresh local Dungeness crab return to San Francisco Bay Area markets as soon as this week.
Crab pots are already stacked on boats, waiting to head out for the first catch of the season.
"We are pleased to announce that local fishermen will be out on the water on Monday 1/11/21 and bringing in delicious, sweet Dungeness crab by the end of the week," the Half Moon Bay Seafood Marketing Association announced Saturday.
The season normally starts in the middle of November but was postponed three times because of migrating whales.
That wasn't the only concern.
Crab fishermen and wholesale buyers could not agree on a price until now.
Fishermen in Bodega Bay, San Francisco, Half Moon Bay, Vallejo, Santa Cruz, Moss Landing and Monterey reportedly settled for less than the $3 a pound.
The HMBSMA did not disclose the exact price during Saturday's announcement.
Whether you like your crab steamed, roasted or boiled, with plenty of melted butter and spices for dipping -- it's almost here.
The HMBSMA says boats are expected to drop their traps Monday morning and bring in their first catch by 8 a.m. Wednesday, which means you could have fresh Dungeness crab on the table by Wednesday night.
