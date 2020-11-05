Society

Dungeness crab season delayed in Bay Area to protect whales

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You may have a hard time getting fresh Dungeness crab in time for Thanksgiving. California wildlife officials delayed the start of commercial crab season in the Bay Area for the second consecutive year.

The move is to prevent entanglement with whales, which have been spotted in fishing areas. Crab season was set to open on November 15.

Wildlife officials will reassess the risk in mid-November.

Last year the season didn't begin until Nov. 22, the weekend before Thanksgiving. A toxin called demoic acid and a large pool of ocean water, dubbed "the Blob," contributed to the delays in opening the season.

As part of a legal settlement reached over evidence that crab gear has been entangling whales and sea turtles off the California coast, last year's crab season ended two and a half months early.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscowhalebay areafoodsocietythanksgivingseafoodfishingcalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election: Biden pushes closer to victory
Live Election 2020 results and updates from CA, Bay Area
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting election outcome
These are paths to victory for Biden and Trump
LIVE: Election results across US, CA, Bay Area
SJ code enforcement inspector charged with sexual assault, extortion
Parts of Bay Area under threat of thunderstorms this weekend
Show More
Vote counting continues in Pa. as election hangs in the balance
Political, legal experts weigh-in after Trump sues 3 states
5 more states legalize marijuana for adults on Election Day
Protesters demand Twitter, Facebook do more to fight misinformation
Sen. Kamala Harris' grandfather's Indian village shows support
More TOP STORIES News