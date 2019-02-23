Multiple crews responding to cargo jet crash in Chambers County

EMBED </>More Videos

According to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened near the City of Anahuac, Texas, in the Trinity Bay.

ANAHUAC, Texas --
Multiple agencies are responding to reports of a plane crash in Chambers County.

According to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened near the City of Anahuac, Texas, in the Trinity Bay.

Preliminary reports state a two-engine Boeing 767 cargo jetliner crashed shortly before 12:45 p.m. Saturday.



The Federal Aviation Administration issued an Alert Notice (ALNOT) on Atlas Air Flight 3591 after losing radar and radio contact with the Boeing 767 approximately 30 miles southeast of Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The aircraft was flying from Miami to Houston.

According to initial FAA reports, three people were on board the aircraft.

Authorities say the plane was located in Jack's Pocket at the north end of Trinity Bay.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
plane crashcrashAnahuac
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Feinstein confronted by group of kids in SF over climate change
Recovery efforts resume after woman buried in landslide at Fort Funston
San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi dies at 59
Recovery efforts ended for the night after woman buried in landslide at Fort Funston
Tests reveal some apps send sensitive user info to Facebook
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 91st Oscars
SF leaders vow to keep you safe at this year's Chinese New Year's Parade
Show More
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, bond set at $1 million
Connecticut man says cop confused hash brown for cellphone
Barack Obama's '44' jacket wins over the internet
Tornadoes possible as major storm hits the South
Accuweather Forecast: Cool and increasingly cloudy
More News