Crews are battling a brush fire near Interstate 280 and Highway 92 in San Mateo County, the California Highway Patrol said.

Forward progress stopped on grass fire near NB I-280, Hwy 92 in San Mateo Co.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- CAL FIRE says that forward progress has been stopped on a 3-alarm fire on I-280 in San Mateo County after it broke out Friday afternoon.

The fire was burning northbound I-280 south of Highway 92, the CHP said.

SKY7 is over a grass fire on northbound 280 on the Peninsula Friday, May 26, 2023. KGO-TV

The CHP says the call came in around 3:23 p.m.

The CHP closed the far-right lane due to the grass fire.

There is no word on the cause of the fire nor if there are any injuries.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

