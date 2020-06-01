George Floyd

San Jose, Walnut Creek, SF, Santa Clara under curfew after George Floyd protests turn violent with looting, vandalism

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Citywide curfews have been issued in various locations in the Bay Area after protests over the death of George Floyd turned violent and destructive. This includes San Francisco, San Jose and Walnut Creek.

The order requires everyone within the city to stay home from the designated times.

SAN FRANCISCO


The curfew will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Sunday, May 31 and remains in effect until further notice.

Officials say the order requires everyone within the City of San Francisco to stay home from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

RELATED: San Francisco mayor says citywide curfew is 'absolutely necessary' amid protests

Those exempt from the curfew are first responders, essential city service employees, people seeking medical attention, credentialed media and people experiencing homelessness. For more information, residents are urged to call 311 or see the mayor's website here.

SAN JOSE


The curfew will be in effect from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., beginning Sunday, May 31 for the next seven days or until further notice.

RELATED: San Jose issues citywide curfew for next 7 days, declares local emergency

There will be exceptions to the curfew that allow essential activities to continue, such as for the media, medical service providers and others. The city has also proclaimed a local emergency to address the civil unrest. See more information here.



SANTA CLARA



On Sunday night, Santa Clara issued the following statement:

"Due to civil unrest in the neighboring city of San José that has resulted in some looting and rioting over the weekend, City Manager Deanna J. Santana in her role as the Director of Emergency Services has declared a local state of emergency for Santa Clara.

Santa Clara and San José have shared city borders where both Westfield Valley Fair and Santana Row shopping districts are located and have been identified as locations of potential interest for protests and raids. At this time of issuing this release, there is already credible activity in the area.

There are concerns that the peaceful protests over the tragic killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis may get overtaken by unlawful gatherings.

In collaboration with the Santa Clara City Council and Police Department, City Manager Santana has issued a citywide curfew which will be in effect from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., beginning 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 31 until future notice."

WALNUT CREEK



The curfew started at 6 p.m. on Sunday. There was no further information

RELATED: Walnut Creek PD issues curfew effective immediately after looting at Broadway Plaza


OTHER CITIES:



  • Alameda County: An alert was sent to residents, advising they stay home due to civil unrest in the county and other parts of the East Bay.

  • Oakland:
    • Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and Oakland Police Chief Susan Manheimer issued a joint statement: "We ask everyone to stay home - honoring our shelter-in-place health order, and to prevent vandals from hiding within peaceful demonstrations. While a citywide curfew is always an option, we will continue to focus our law enforcement resources on providing high visibility with marked vehicles, as well as utilizing unmarked vehicles, in our vulnerable areas without having to escalate to a curfew. We will arrest those who would loot, vandalize or otherwise harm our city. We will continue to assess conditions and intelligence."

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.
