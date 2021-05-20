Unmasked customer spits at restaurant workers in San Jose

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at the restaurant's San Jose location after workers say they asked the customer to put on a mask.
"You just have to be plainly disrespectful to spit at someone for asking you to follow simple rules," employee, Kristine Nguyen said.
If it weren't for the Plexiglas, Nguyen and her co-workers would've been on the receiving end.
She explained the woman placed an order and paid, just before the confrontation. Adding, the customer argued she had a right to remain unmasked.
Nguyen said she even offered the woman a mask, but the customer declined.
Michelle Contreras, another employee who witnessed the behavior said, "This isn't the first time she's done it. She did it to two other co-workers, not so long ago. And she's done it to our next-door neighbors."
Restaurant owner, Dat Thieu wasn't present during Tuesday's confrontation. Still, he confirmed to ABC7 News the woman has shown up without a mask at least twice before.
Thieu said he compromised during her last visit, allowing the customer to order food and wait outside.
However, after learning about Tuesday's developments and reviewing the video, he called police. Thieu admitted he was initially reluctant to file a report.
"I don't condone these types of behavior," he explained. "But at the same time, I don't really understand everybody's circumstances. And you know, I don't want to make things worse for people than, you know, what they already are."
The woman took off before police got there, but not before another customer captured the incident on-camera.
Nguyen said she's relieved the incident was caught on camera, and is surprised that it's received the attention it has.
She explained, "Some people need to be held accountable for their actions, and so I'm glad it reached that platform."
"We're here to serve our customers, you know," Nguyen shared. "Honestly, like, if you can't comply with the rules, you just can't come in. As simple as that."
Umai Savory Hot Dogs has surveillance cameras. However, ABC7 News was told the incident was not recorded. The restaurant has posted signs, explaining its mask wearing policy.
The San Jose Police Department (SJPD) confirmed officers responded to the restaurant on Tuesday. The owner has since filed a police report.
SJPD said the woman has not yet been identified. However, they added that behavior can result in misdemeanor assault charges.
