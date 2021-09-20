Who won 'Dancing With the Stars'? Full list of former 'DWTS' winners

The reality competition show premiered on ABC on June 1, 2005. The series has been wildly popular with fans ever since and has won 18 awards out of 113 nominations.
Each season, celebrities are paired with a professional dancer for their "DWTS" journey. Every week the pairs tackle a routine in pre-determined style -- and often based on a theme -- and are judged on their performance. The celebrity-pro couple who receive the lowest combined score between judges and the viewers is eliminated and this continues each week until only one remains: the champions, who win the coveted Mirror Ball trophy.
There have been 29 winners thus far across 28 seasons of regular competition and one all-star season (season 15), beginning with "General Hospital" star Kelly Monaco. Most recently, former "Bachelorette" star Kaitlyn Bristowe snagged the win.
Previous winners include legendary sports stars, iconic musicians and some beloved Hollywood actors and everything in between.
While we wait to see who will win season 30, scroll down for a full list of past winners and their pro partners:
- Season 1: Kelly Monaco and Alec Mazo
- Season 2: Drew Lachey and Cheryl Burke
- Season 3: Emmitt Smith and Cheryl Burke
- Season 4: Apolo Ohno and Julianne Hough
- Season 5: Hélio Castroneves and Julianne Hough
- Season 6: Kristi Yamaguchi and Mark Ballas
- Season 7: Brooke Burke and Derek Hough
- Season 8: Shawn Johnson and Mark Ballas
- Season 9: Donny Osmond and Kym Johnson
- Season 10: Nicole Scherzinger and Derek Hough
- Season 11: Jennifer Grey and Derek Hough
- Season 12: Hines Ward and Kym Johnson
- Season 13: J.R. Martinez and Karina Smirnoff
- Season 14: Donald Driver and Peta Murgatroyd
- Season 15: Melissa Rycroft and Tony Dovolani
- Season 16: Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough
- Season 17: Amber Riley and Derek Hough
- Season 18: Meryl Davis and Maksim Chmerkovskiy
- Season 19: Alfonso Ribeiro and Witney Carson
- Season 20: Rumer Willis and Valentin Chmerkovskiy
- Season 21: Bindi Irwin and Derek Hough
- Season 22: Nyle DiMarco and Peta Murgatroyd
- Season 23: Laurie Hernandez and Valentin Chmerkovskiy
- Season 24: Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater
- Season 25: Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold
- Season 26: Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson
- Season 27: Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess
- Season 28: Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten
- Season 29: Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev
"Dancing With the Stars" season 30 premieres Monday, Sept. 20, on ABC.