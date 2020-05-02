Coronavirus

Danville teen encouraging donations to 'Community Cup' to help businesses struggling during COVID-19 pandemic

DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- An East Bay teenager is raising money to help businesses in Danville.

Lindsey Lonergan is the founder of "Community Cup."

She's encouraging people to donate money they would've spent on a cup of coffee.

RELATED: Coronavirus relief: Oakland small businesses awarded grants to help during COVID-19 pandemic closures

"Because typically people spend a few dollars a day on either coffee or a latte or something, so this gives people the opportunity to help out their community," she said. "Because I feel like a lot of people are looking for a way to support their local businesses and this gives them that chance."

Lonergan has already raised nearly $4,000 and it will go to local businesses impacted by the pandemic.

Community Cup has expanded to Pleasanton and some people on the East Coast have expressed interest in becoming "Community Cup Captains" to start their local chapters.

