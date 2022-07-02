Sheriff: 3 suspects arrested after armed robbery at Danville grocery store parking lot

DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police in Danville arrested three suspects in connection to an armed robbery that happened at a parking lot outside of a Trader Joe's store Friday afternoon.On Friday at about 4:36 p.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the parking lot of the grocery store on Railroad Avenue.Police say the victim reported that he was held up at gunpoint by two suspects as he exited his car. They say the suspects fled in a waiting vehicle with the victim's personal property.After an extensive search for the suspects by Danville police and Contra Costa County Deputy Sheriffs along with Sheriff's Office STARR helicopter, the suspect vehicle was located in Antioch. All three suspects were arrested, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.Authorities identified one suspect as 18-year-old Leon Fountain of San Jose. He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on charges that include armed robbery, conspiracy, participating in a criminal street gang, and several weapons violations. He is being held in lieu of $380,000 bail.The two other suspects are juveniles and are not being identified, sheriff's officials said.The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff's Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or through Sheriff's Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441.For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.