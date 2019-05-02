ghost ship fire

Defense attorney alleges Oakland Ghost Ship fire was act of arson

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Opening statements in the Ghost Ship trial have concluded and the evidence portion is set to begin next Monday.

Ghost Ship founder Derick Almena and creative director Max Harris are both charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the December 2016 fire.

In his opening statement, Almena's attorney Tony Serra said his client is not to blame for the deadly fire -- claiming witness statements will show it was arson set by several men with Molotov cocktails. Serra acknowledged there was no physical evidence found at the scene to help prove that point.

Serra described Almena as "100 percent artist."

"My client is not some despot, cult leader, manipulator of the truth," Serra told the nine women and three men of the jury. "Not someone indifferent to the horrors of these events."

Serra also claimed that numerous officials from the police and fire departments, as well as Alameda County Child Protective Services, visited the warehouse, were inside often, and never told Almena that it was dangerous or failed to meet safety codes.

The trial resumes Monday morning when the first witness will be called by prosecutors from the Alameda County District Attorney's office. Testimony is expected to last about two months.

