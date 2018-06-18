BART

Delays on BART's Fremont line after person fatally hit by train

BART officials say a person has been hit by a train, causing major delays on the Fremont line in all directions. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
A fatality on the Fremont line near the Lake Merritt station is continuing to cause major delays, though limited service is now in place, BART spokespeople said.

The fatality involved a Richmond-bound train and occurred around 11:30 a.m., according to transit agency spokespeople. Police, firefighters and the Alameda County coroner's office have responded to the scene.

The track was cleared around 1:40 p.m., the agency said on social media. An AC Transit bus-bridge is in effect for passengers between the Fruitvale and West Oakland stations, Duckworth said around 1 p.m.

