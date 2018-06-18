Delays on BART's Fremont line after person fatally hit by train

OAKLAND, Calif. --A fatality on the Fremont line near the Lake Merritt station is continuing to cause major delays, though limited service is now in place, BART spokespeople said.
The fatality involved a Richmond-bound train and occurred around 11:30 a.m., according to transit agency spokespeople. Police, firefighters and the Alameda County coroner's office have responded to the scene.
The track was cleared around 1:40 p.m., the agency said on social media. An AC Transit bus-bridge is in effect for passengers between the Fruitvale and West Oakland stations, Duckworth said around 1 p.m.
The earlier major medical emergency between the Lake Merritt and Fruitvale Stations has been cleared. We're now in the process of restoring normal service but expect residual delays.— SFBART (@SFBART) June 18, 2018