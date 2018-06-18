Delays on BART's Fremont line after person fatally hit by train

The earlier major medical emergency between the Lake Merritt and Fruitvale Stations has been cleared. We're now in the process of restoring normal service but expect residual delays. — SFBART (@SFBART) June 18, 2018

A fatality on the Fremont line near the Lake Merritt station is continuing to cause major delays, though limited service is now in place, BART spokespeople said.The fatality involved a Richmond-bound train and occurred around 11:30 a.m., according to transit agency spokespeople. Police, firefighters and the Alameda County coroner's office have responded to the scene.The track was cleared around 1:40 p.m., the agency said on social media. An AC Transit bus-bridge is in effect for passengers between the Fruitvale and West Oakland stations, Duckworth said around 1 p.m.