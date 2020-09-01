Driver dies after firefighters find car crashed in cliffs off Highway 1 in Pacifica

Firefighters are at scene of a vehicle over the cliff off of Highway 1 near Gray Whale Cove south of Devils Slide in San Mateo County. Cliff rescue in progress. @NoCoFire @SMCSheriff @CHP_RedwoodCity pic.twitter.com/kAtEkqCwzj — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) August 31, 2020

#GrayWhaleIncident (Update) firefighter paramedics rescued one patient from the vehicle accident, taken by ambulance to local hospital in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/YN2ogHTz5Y — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) August 31, 2020

PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) -- A driver has died Monday after their SUV went over a cliff along Highway 1 in San Mateo County, according to CAL FIRE.It happened near Gray Whale Cove, south of Devils Slide.Firefighters battling the CZU Lightning Complex Fire rescued one person from that SUV, which got wedged between peaks.The victim was in critical condition when rushed to San Francisco General Hospital, where CHS says he passed away.Investigators haven't said what they believe caused the driver to go over the cliff.