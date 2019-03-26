Operation Varsity Blues

Operation Varsity Blues: Devos reportedly launches investigation into college admissions scandal

The Department of Education has reportedly launched an investigation into eight universities in the college admission scandal.

The Department of Education has reportedly launched an investigation into eight universities in the college admission scandal.

Education Secretary Betsy Devos is looking into whether universities broke laws related to federal financial aid, or any other laws, according to Politico. Devos has demanded that eight top universities, including Stanford and Yale, be investigated. The schools have been asked to turn over marketing materials and internal admission procedures.

This will run parallel to the original investigation. The 12 people implicated in that case appeared in court Monday, including coaches who are charged in this case. They all pleaded not guilty.

The famous actresses accused in the case, Felicity Huffman and Laurie Loughlin, are due in court next week.
