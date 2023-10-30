Dia de los Muertos is just around the corner | Here are ways you can celebrate Mexican tradition

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We all know Halloween is just around the corner, but so is the Day of the Dead -- also known as Dia de los Muertos.

It is a Mexican tradition about celebrating our loved ones who have died.

To honor the tradition, The Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts hosted its 37th Annual Day of the Dead Benefit Saturday.

VIDEO: Dia de los Muertos: A time to remember

ABC7 News Anchor Gloria Rodriguez had an opportunity to speak with the center's executive director, Martina Ayala. She shared how we can all take part in the festivities.

"This celebration ensures that we always remember our loved ones and that they always live in our hearts, and we can practice this cultural tradition at home by building our altars and keeping our loved ones close to our heart and remembering all of the good things that they left behind," Ayala said.

You can build your own altar or ofrenda with photos of your loved ones who have passed on and even place some of their favorite items there.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live