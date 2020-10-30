Society

San Jose residents can celebrate Dia de Los Muertos with a drive-thru event this weekend

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose is holding a free drive-through Dia de Los Muertos event this weekend. Families and community members will pass through the gallery of altars in their vehicles because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is called Avenida de Altares, or Avenue of the Altars. The altars are created by local artists.

Goodie bags containing candy and art kits will be distributed. Calacas, or skeletons, will roam the outdoor gallery while live music is playing.

While death is the theme for this Mexican holiday, it's also a time to show love and respect for deceased family members.

The drive-through is scheduled for Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Mexican Heritage Plaza.

