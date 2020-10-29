Extreme Express Car Wash re-opens annual 'Tunnel of Terror' haunted car wash in San Jose

So how does a haunted car wash work?
We sent ABC7 News South Bay Community Journalist Dustin Dorsey into the Tunnel of Terror on opening night last night to find out.
RELATED: Alameda County's Pirates of Emerson pivots to drive-thru haunted house experience
At the Extreme Express Car Wash on San Carlos Street in Downtown San Jose, the seemingly normal car wash transformed to an extremely spooky wash with their third annual "Tunnel of Terror".
It's a car wash that some guests never saw coming.
"My wife told me to go here after the work day, so I didn't expect anything to be honest. But what I got, I was really surprised," Khris Razz said.
It may have come as a surprise to some, but people were lined up around the block to visit the haunted drive-thru.
Their normally $25 wash is discounted on Oct. 28 - 31 to $20 for the "spooky wash" and $5 of each purchased will go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Additionally, every $5 membership card will also go directly to St. Jude.
It's a very important cause to owner Rob Gallaher.
"Last year we donated $1,800 and this year I got really aggressive with our goal," Gallaher said. "I want to donate three times that amount."
While getting your car squeaky clean, you sit through a 2-minute wash with Halloween lights highlighting the scarers hidden throughout the wash.
It's a unique way to enjoy Halloween in a safe way.
RELATED: South Bay homes create COVID-19 safe Halloween displays for families to visit instead of trick-or-treating
"With COVID and all the restrictions right now, we can't do trick-or-treating and we can't have a normal haunted house," Gallaher said. "This is outdoors and you're inside your car the whole time. We've done a lot of decorating and have a lot of extra people on staff right now to provide a spooky experience, so come on down and check it out."
Guests young and old cruised through the "Tunnel of Terror".
Their favorite part?
"I liked the scream at the end," One guest said.
"My favorite part was when the big roller came over our car," Another said.
"It was actually a little bit spooky and it was funny and scary at the same time," Krystal Lopez said.
"It was just an awesome way to celebrate Halloween socially distanced," Rachel Nielsen said.
As for Dustin Dorsey's thoughts, let's just say we're glad we had cameras rolling on his reaction.
"Just when you thought it wasn't that scary, boom, they get ya," Dorsey said. "Come check it out through Halloween night and it's all for a good cause."
The "Tunnel of Terror" runs through Halloween night from 5-8pm.
For more information, visit the Extreme Express Car Wash website here.
I found just about the best way to get your car washed EVER! You need to check out the Tunnel of Terror at @extremewashSJ on San Carlos in Downtown San Jose! For $20, you get your ride clean AND get seriously spooked! Best part? $5 from each wash goes to @StJude. Check it out! pic.twitter.com/Id3bOPW6vY— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) October 29, 2020