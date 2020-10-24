Marin County offers frights and food in a 'Spooktacular' Halloween drive-thru

Marin County is hosting a socially distanced drive-thru Halloween Spooktacular event beginning Friday through Nov. 1.
For an admission fee of $10 per car you can drive through several scary scenes from skeletons to dinosaurs, without fear of COVID-19.
The festivities begin at 4 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. at the Marin Center in San Rafael.
RELATED: These fall activities put you at the highest risk for COVID-19 transmission
There will be a large assortment of food and drinks to purchase, from corn dogs and turkey legs to funnel cakes and candied apples. As well as adult beverages like pumpkin spice margaritas.
On Halloween, festivities will begin earlier with the Marin County Library giving out treats beginning at 11 a.m. Later on the center will have live music from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. from the Sewer Band, or better known as the Las Gallinas Sanitary District Non-Marching Band.
On all other nights, they have put together a Spotify playlist that will rattle your bones.
For more information, visit this Facebook page.
WATCH: CDC Halloween guidelines discourage trick-or-treating during COVID-19 pandemic
