halloween

Marin County offers frights and food in a 'Spooktacular' Halloween drive-thru

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Come one, come all to a land of terror and fright in San Rafeal this weekend, all from the comfort and safety of your car.

Marin County is hosting a socially distanced drive-thru Halloween Spooktacular event beginning Friday through Nov. 1.

For an admission fee of $10 per car you can drive through several scary scenes from skeletons to dinosaurs, without fear of COVID-19.

The festivities begin at 4 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. at the Marin Center in San Rafael.

RELATED: These fall activities put you at the highest risk for COVID-19 transmission

There will be a large assortment of food and drinks to purchase, from corn dogs and turkey legs to funnel cakes and candied apples. As well as adult beverages like pumpkin spice margaritas.

On Halloween, festivities will begin earlier with the Marin County Library giving out treats beginning at 11 a.m. Later on the center will have live music from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. from the Sewer Band, or better known as the Las Gallinas Sanitary District Non-Marching Band.

On all other nights, they have put together a Spotify playlist that will rattle your bones.

For more information, visit this Facebook page.

WATCH: CDC Halloween guidelines discourage trick-or-treating during COVID-19 pandemic

EMBED More News Videos

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now officially discouraged trick-or-treating in 2020.



If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan rafaelchildrenhalloweenholidaycoronavirusfun stuffmarin countycovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
Long Island's Spooky Walk becomes COVID-safe drive-thru
'Midday Live' makes Halloween arts and crafts with Sophie's World
'Bad Hair' weaves together horror, Black female beauty standards
SF family puts giant mask on their house for Halloween
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EDD mistakenly takes $10K from man's account
Bay Area doctor says Costco's home COVID-19 test works
Our America: Living While Black
Pope Fire burning in Napa Co. at 50 acres, CAL FIRE says
CA rules allow MAGA hats but no mention of Biden, Trump near polls
$50K reward being offered for murder of pregnant mother, Berkeley police say
East Bay tenants push back against rent hike during pandemic
Show More
YMCA doubles down on helping community
Fire danger: Bay Area braces for strongest winds of season
PG&E warns of potential outages because of dangerous winds
Gov. Newsom announces $200M in funding for Homekey project
Kevin Hart hosting MDA telethon, 'honored' to fill Jerry Lewis' shoes
More TOP STORIES News