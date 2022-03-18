Diane Warren says she wants people to find a source of hope in her 13th Oscar-nominated song

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11546000" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jane Campion's gothic western "The Power of the Dog" led nominations for the 94th Oscars. Here are the nominees in key categories.

LOS ANGELES -- Prolific songwriter Diane Warren garnered her 13th Oscar nomination for her original song "Somehow You Do."She wrote it for the film "Four Good Days," which stars Glenn Close as a mother who struggles to save her daughter (played by Mila Kunis) from a life-threatening heroin addiction."It's a pretty harrowing and powerful story. And while this story ends well, a lot of stories, sadly, in this country and elsewhere, don't end so well," she said.Warren referred to the American opioid crisis as another pandemic and said she wrote "Somehow You Do" as a source of hope for people and families battling addictions.Over time, however, she came to realize that the song also resonated with others who found themselves struggling with hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic."I saw the movie, and it was at the beginning of the pandemic. The song really seems to have gotten people through a lot," Warren said. "I mean, everybody wants to be seen, everybody wants to be heard. Everybody wants to know that they're being listened to and that they're not alone."In her songwriting, Warren said she hopes that her words can serve as a source of comfort and encouragement for all."The song is written for the movie and fits the movie, but ... I don't say what you're going through in the song, so you can make it about whatever you're going through," she said.