Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan attends WH screening of 'American Born Chinese' for AAPI Heritage Month

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 2:40PM
President Biden held a screening of the upcoming Disney+ movie "American Born Chinese" in honor of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Cast member Ke Huy Quan was on hand for the event.

"It is with profound humility and gratitude that I stand before you tonight. I do not take this moment lightly, because I know this building is a monument to a country that opened its arms to me once upon a time," Quan said.

Quan also described his migration journey to the U.S., saying little did he know he'd become an Oscar-winning actor.

"American Born Chinese" premieres later this month on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

