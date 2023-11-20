  • Watch Now

3 injured after light pole knocked over by strong winds at Disneyland

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, November 20, 2023 9:03PM
Three people were injured, one seriously, after a light pole on Main Street in Disneyland was knocked over by strong winds.

The incident was reported around 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Anaheim Fire Department. Disneyland officials confirmed the incident.

Two of the injured were treated for minor injuries and released. Another park guest was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

Additional details about the incident were not available.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.

