Toontown reopens at Disneyland after a year of construction, remodeling

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- After a year of construction and remodeling, Disneyland's Toontown finally reopened for guests on Sunday.

The land has been reimagined - but it still has some of the original favorites mixed in with the new additions. Officials say thought was also put into making sure the area is welcome to kids of all abilities.

"If we have very young children who might be unsteady on their feet, giving them easy places to walk with no curbs. But also lucky for us, that's an incredible feature for guests who may be wheelchair-bound, for example," said Senior Creative Director Ryan Wineinger.

Guests might also notice how relaxing the space is. Grass and shady trees provide the perfect ambiance for a picnic or quick rest before hitting the next attraction.

"Part of this softer palette is to help decompress the family, the natural green spaces, the natural shade does the same thing. So as they're getting super excited at Goofy's How-To-Play Yard, they can also take a load off."

Toontown still features familiar favorites, but perhaps the most exciting is the land's newest attraction: Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.

After a quick ride, visitors can peruse EngineEar Souvenir for something to take home.

