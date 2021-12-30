dog

Adorable dogs enjoy record-breaking snow in Lake Tahoe

EMBED <>More Videos

Adorable dogs enjoy record-breaking snow in Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- A total of 202 inches of snow have been reported in the Sierra just this month of December.

And you know who is also loving all this snow? The dogs!

RELATED: Bear cubs playfully wrestle in snow in Lake Tahoe

The owner of this adorable dog went out for a morning stroll with his pups after 24-inches of powder fell in one day in Truckee.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylake tahoelake tahoesnowpetsweatherstormdogu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOG
French bulldog stolen in SF found, reunited with family
EXCLUSIVE: SF woman describes violent French Bulldog robbery
Dog buried in snow, rescued after being swept away in avalanche
French bulldog 'violently robbed' from owner in SF, police say
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 updates: Hundreds of SF essential workers in quarantine
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Bay Area experts weigh in on Elizabeth Holmes conviction
Bay Area restaurant closing until spring to due omicron surge
French bulldog stolen in SF found, reunited with family
Robots filling in staffing shortages at hotels, no tips expected
New California program to provide mortgage relief
Show More
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Dog snow day: One pup shows how it's done in Sierra snowstorm
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Pink's Hot Dogs gives back to LA Zoo with 'Betty White Naked Hot Dog'
More TOP STORIES News