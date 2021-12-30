JFK Unsolved: The Real Conspiracies
Full Story
LIVE: Track rain across Bay Area
Watch Now
Live look at NorCal: San Francisco, Oakland, SJ & more
Watch Now
Data shows every Bay Area county's COVID-19 status
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Building A Better Bay Area - Take Action
7 On Your Side
I-Team
Equity Report
ABC7 Original Videos
Feel Good Stories
Weather
DroneView7 Videos
Sports & Dubs On 7
Technology & Business
US & World
Health and Coronavirus
California
Station Info
About ABC7 Bay Area
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
#ABC7Now: Connect with ABC7
Take Action in Your Community
ABC7 Jobs & Internships
Contests, Promotions, & Rules
shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
ABC7 Midday Live
ABC7 Specials
Localish
With Authority Podcast
TV Listings
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
dog
Adorable dogs enjoy record-breaking snow in Lake Tahoe
KGO
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
Adorable dogs enjoy record-breaking snow in Lake Tahoe
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- A total of 202 inches of snow have been reported in the Sierra just this month of December.
And you know who is also loving all this snow? The dogs!
RELATED:
Bear cubs playfully wrestle in snow in Lake Tahoe
The owner of this adorable dog went out for a morning stroll with his pups after 24-inches of powder fell in one day in Truckee.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
lake tahoe
lake tahoe
snow
pets
weather
storm
dog
u.s. & world
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOG
French bulldog stolen in SF found, reunited with family
EXCLUSIVE: SF woman describes violent French Bulldog robbery
Dog buried in snow, rescued after being swept away in avalanche
French bulldog 'violently robbed' from owner in SF, police say
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 updates: Hundreds of SF essential workers in quarantine
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Bay Area experts weigh in on Elizabeth Holmes conviction
Bay Area restaurant closing until spring to due omicron surge
French bulldog stolen in SF found, reunited with family
Robots filling in staffing shortages at hotels, no tips expected
New California program to provide mortgage relief
Show More
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Dog snow day: One pup shows how it's done in Sierra snowstorm
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Pink's Hot Dogs gives back to LA Zoo with 'Betty White Naked Hot Dog'
More TOP STORIES News