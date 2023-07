Some workers are trading in their 9-to-5 jobs for gig work. One man in Hawaii says he's raking in six figures being a DoorDash driver.

DoorDash driver says he earned six figures after shifting to gig work

Ronald Coleman says it's all about the hustle and that his goal is to make $400 a day.

He says that means working seven days a week and between 12 to 20 hours a day.

When he looked at his tax return last year, he was surprised to see he raked in $114,000.