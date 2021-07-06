Fireworks forbidden: Small NorCal town makes the most with bubble wrap celebration

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11052886" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Alameda residents celebrated 4th of July by decking out their homes in red, white and blue

DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- When it comes to truly safe and sane fireworks displays, it's hard to beat the Sierra County town of DownievilleSunday, the small town rolled out its fireworks-free Fourth of July fireworks display for the 14th consecutive year.The sound of two large rolls of bubble wrap, being stomped on by townspeople young and old, rang loudly through the rustic downtown.Downieville is in the heart of Tahoe National Forest, where fireworks are forbidden.The fire danger there is just too high.