Dreamforce 2023 kicks off with 43,000 expected to bring big business to San Francisco

The focus of Dreamforce this year will be on AI, and special guests Matthew McConaughey and the Foo Fighters are expected to show up.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dreamforce kicks off this week with 43,000 people expected to pack into San Francisco for the tech mega-conference at the Moscone Center. It's organized by tech giant Salesforce.

Dreamforce tech conference runs Tuesday through Thursday, and Salesforce employees from around the world are already here -- like Gabriel Fuoco from Brazil.

"This is my fourth time (at Dreamforce)," said Fuoco. "I love SF. I love it here all about tech."

This year, 43,000 people are expected to show up ---with guests Matthew McConaughey and the Foo Fighters.

Another 200,000 people are registered to attend online.

"This year it's all about artificial intelligence," said Colin Fleming, Executive VP of Global Brand Marketing for Dreamforce. "It's really 3 days of learning, connecting, having fun and giving back."

Downtown SF will be flooded with Dreamforce attendees.

Many of them are aware of San Francisco's crime, drug, and homeless concerns.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff says Dreamforce could be on the move next year if things don't improve.

But Mayor London Breed and other city and business leaders say they are taking steps to make San Francisco safe for visitors.

Extra patrols have already started.

Joe Garrity is a retired police officer and a community ambassador out patrolling parts of downtown.

"We are patrolling 4th Street, Stevenson Alley, Natoma, of course all the corridors up around Union Square," said Garrity.

Organizers expect Dreamforce to pump $90 million dollars into the local economy.

The W Hotel is right across the street from all the buzz.

"They convert the city into this magical Dreamforce and it's hugely impactful for hotel industry, restaurants, Uber drivers and the entire economy. We are really geared up at all our hotels," said Clifton Clark, Marriott Hotels SF Area General Manager.

At Epic Steak along the embarcadero--known for its tomahawk ribeye--it's all hands on deck. Tables will be packed this week and Dreamforce is a win-win for them.

"Now this week is really our chance to show what we can do, show what we all about, show our love for the city, and our love for just taking care of people," said Pete Sittnick, Managing Partner of Epic Steak.

Some say Dreamforce is great preparation for an even bigger event to come in November -- APEC global trade summit.

"APEC is another great opportunity for SF to show the rest of the world what San Francisco has here in California," said Clark.

