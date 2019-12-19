1 hospitalized, driver at large after car crashes into San Jose payday loan business

UPDATE: @SJPDPIO tells me officers were trying to pull over this car on Capitol Expw for a vehicle code violation, the driver didn’t stop and ended up crashing into the Cash 1. The driver ran off and a 15 y/o passenger was transported to the hospital. More on @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/ZQ5LBQclQR — Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) December 19, 2019

It’s currently being boarded up. pic.twitter.com/mmMAtats9R — Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) December 19, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- One person has been transported to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a building in San Jose overnight.The crash happened at the Cash 1 loan office on the 3800 block of Seven Trees Boulevard at 1:13 a.m., according to police. The business was closed and no one was in the building at the time of the crash.Police say at 15-year-old passenger in the car was transported to the hospital. The severity of the teen's injuries have not been released. The driver of the car remains at large.Police say they attempted to stop the vehicle on Capitol Expressway, but were not pursuing the vehicle when it crashed into the building.