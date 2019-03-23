Driver dies after car plunges 600 feet off cliff at Mt. Tamalpais State Park

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. -- A male driver was killed Saturday morning when his vehicle plunged off a cliff in Marin County, a fire spokesman said.
At about 10:12 a.m., a hiker reported that a four-door sedan had driven off a cliff on Ridgecrest Boulevard in Mt. Tamalpais State Park, Marin County fire battalion chief Bret McTigue said.
The car landed 600 feet below the roadway. A Sonoma County sheriff's helicopter staged a rescue operation along with local fire crews.
The victim was airlifted to the roadway and pronounced dead. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
No other information was immediately available.
