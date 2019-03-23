Driver dies after car plunges 600 feet off cliff at Mt. Tamalpais State Park

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. -- A male driver was killed Saturday morning when his vehicle plunged off a cliff in Marin County, a fire spokesman said.At about 10:12 a.m., a hiker reported that a four-door sedan had driven off a cliff on Ridgecrest Boulevard in Mt. Tamalpais State Park, Marin County fire battalion chief Bret McTigue said.The car landed 600 feet below the roadway. A Sonoma County sheriff's helicopter staged a rescue operation along with local fire crews.The victim was airlifted to the roadway and pronounced dead. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.No other information was immediately available.