Suspected drunk driver leads deputies on chase with woman, 2 kids in 18-wheeler

EMBED </>More Videos

A man driving an 18-wheeler cab took deputies on a wild chase for more than an hour while a woman and two children were inside.

By and Marla Carter
HOUSTON, Texas --
Juan Manuel Rodriguez-Jimenez, 37, faces three charges after deputies say he led officers on a wild chase with his kids inside a big rig.

Court records say Jimenez led authorities on an hour-long chase, going through three counties and spanning 38 miles.

Jimenez was reportedly going 80 mph.

He finally stopped when his front bumper broke away from his truck.

Records say Jimenez had an open cold container of alcohol in his 18-wheeler tractor.

He also had a 24-ounce Corona inside of the mini-fridge in his truck.

He had two kids with him - his 17-month-old daughter and his 8-year-old son - as well as his wife.

He failed field sobriety tests, and it appears Jimenez's license is expired.

He faces several charges, including aggravated assault after allegedly attempting to run deputies off the road during the chase. He's also charged with DWI with a child passenger.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasecaught on videoDUIchild endangermenthigh-speed chasepoliceTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Consumers don't pay': Saleforce's Benioff talks Prop C at ABC7
VIDEO: Man arrested after wielding 2 chainsaws on BART train
San Bruno woman captures Yosemite fall victim in picture before tragic death
Father arrested after 3-year-old boy shot inside Oakland home
State insurance committees hear from fire victims
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
See inside secret warehouse where DEA collects pills
Feed company to pay California ranch $2.4 million after selling poisonous feed
Show More
Downtown Fresno artwork defaced with swastikas
North Bay Fires force insurance problems to the forefront for some homeowners
IBM holds event to help find solutions for disaster preparedness
Investigation continues after 3-year-old shot inside Oakland home
Most arrested in SF Tenderloin drug operation released from custody
More News