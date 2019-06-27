u.s. & world

Las Vegas letting drivers pay parking tickets with school supplies donation

LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas drivers who get a ticket now have the temporary option of donating school supplies in lieu of paying their fine in cash.

The city's council approved a measure earlier this month allowing donations of school supplies in place of cash payment through July 19. To qualify, drivers must present new school supplies of equal or greater value to their ticket. A receipt is required, and the donation must be made within 30 days of the citation.

City officials recommend donating pencils, pens, erasers, markers, rulers, scissors, and copy paper, among other items. The supplies the city collects will be donated to Teacher Exchange, a nonprofit organization, and distributed to public school teachers in southern Nevada.

Those with public safety violations are not eligible to participate.

The city instituted a similar program over the holidays in which drivers could donate new toys to satisfy their parking tickets. The toys were then donated to the Salvation Army.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
las vegasnevadawhat's trendingeducationbuzzworthyparkingu.s. & worlddonations
U.S. & WORLD
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Trump slams Baltimore as 'disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess'
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News