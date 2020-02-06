Politics

DMV photo do-over? New California bill would allow you to take up to 3 driver's license photos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Khloe Kardashian brought a beauty and lighting team with her to the Department of Motor Vehicles to get the perfect photo. But, if you don't want to go to that extreme a new bill would allow you to take up to three driver's license photos and select your favorite.

Assemblyman Phillip Chen, R-Diamond Bar, has introduced legislation that would allow people who don't like their DMV photo to ask for a do-over.

"The bill would require the department to establish a voluntary donation, not to exceed $5, for each additional photograph requested and would require the department to deposit the revenue derived from the donations into the Motor Vehicle Account in the State Transportation Fund," AB 2045 stipulates.

The money would support driver education and training programs.

A similar bill was introduced in 2018, but nothing came of it.

If AB 2045 is passed, it would go into effect on or before Jan. 1, 2022.
