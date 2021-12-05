Society

Dunkin' customer surprises beloved employee, kids with new, fully furnished home after eviction

EMBED <>More Videos

Dunkin' customer surprises beloved employee with new home

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio -- A Dunkin' employee in Ohio received the surprise of a lifetime from one loyal customer: a fully furnished home.

Suzanne Burke, a loyal customer at her Cincinnati-area Dunkin', sparked a friendship with employee Ebony Johnson three years ago at the restaurant's drive-thru.

When Burke noticed that her favorite employee hadn't shown up for work in weeks, she began to worry and learned that Johnson and her children were evicted from their home.

"When she experienced this hardship, I wanted to see if I could help her improve her life and the life for her kids and make sure that they had a stable house so that she could continue to provide excellent service she does at Dunkin'," Burke said.

Burke found organizations to help the family find a home and partnered with a staging designer, who decorated the space for the holidays.

Johnson cried and smiled when she walked into her new, fully furnished place, hugging Burke and others who made this possible.

"Oh my God, we're so happy ... I'm so thankful to be back in a home," she said.

And her kids are just as excited.

"Hey, this is our beautiful living room," Johnson's daughter told news cameras, twirling next to her brand-new couch.

Now Johnson says she and her children can have a merry Christmas and enjoy the rest of the holiday season.

"The Lord really looked out for me because I kept praying and saying, 'Could I be at home before Christmas?'" Johnson said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyohiodunkin'christmasevictionu.s. & worldsurprisefeel good
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News