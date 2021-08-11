Police: Man arrested for allegedly breaking into San Jose home, sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A 24-year-old Stockton man has been arrested and charged for allegedly breaking into a home in San Jose last week and sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl, police and prosecutors said Tuesday.Dupree Kenneth Hornsby is charged with rape of a child and other felonies for the attack reported at 7:36 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Damsen Drive.According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, the girl was playing in her home when Hornsby allegedly entered, locked her in a room and sexually assaulted her. When he eventually let her go, she ran to a family member and Hornsby fled.At about 9:10 a.m., an officer saw a man walking in the area matching a description given of the suspect and detained him. The man, later identified as Hornsby, was eventually booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail, San Jose police said."This nightmare of a crime has shaken all of us," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. "The alert police officer who saw and arrested this predator just hours later, and before anyone else was hurt, is a credit to the badge and our community."Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Yue or Detective Sgt. Marquardt of the Police Department's sexual assaults investigation unit at (408) 277-4102.