Police: Man arrested for allegedly breaking into San Jose home, sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

EMBED <>More Videos

Police: Man arrested for breaking into San Jose home, assaulting child

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A 24-year-old Stockton man has been arrested and charged for allegedly breaking into a home in San Jose last week and sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl, police and prosecutors said Tuesday.

Dupree Kenneth Hornsby is charged with rape of a child and other felonies for the attack reported at 7:36 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Damsen Drive.

According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, the girl was playing in her home when Hornsby allegedly entered, locked her in a room and sexually assaulted her. When he eventually let her go, she ran to a family member and Hornsby fled.

RELATED: French Bulldogs returned to owner after San Jose Police make large crime bust

At about 9:10 a.m., an officer saw a man walking in the area matching a description given of the suspect and detained him. The man, later identified as Hornsby, was eventually booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail, San Jose police said.

"This nightmare of a crime has shaken all of us," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. "The alert police officer who saw and arrested this predator just hours later, and before anyone else was hurt, is a credit to the badge and our community."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Yue or Detective Sgt. Marquardt of the Police Department's sexual assaults investigation unit at (408) 277-4102.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josechild abusearrestsjpdassaultsex assault
Copyright 2021 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News