Earthquake rattles Washington state, followed by aftershock

The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a 4.6 magnitude earthquake has rattled the Three Lakes area of Washington state.

That was followed minutes later by a 3.5 magnitude aftershock near the city of Monroe, some 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Seattle.

The initial temblor was recorded at 2:51 a.m. Friday, and was listed as a 4.7 temblor before being downgraded to a 4.6.

The quake hit less than 50 miles north of Seattle.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
