4.2-magnitude earthquake hits SoCal in San Bernardino area, USGS says

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. -- A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck the San Bernardino area Wednesday evening and shaking was felt across Southern California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS says the quake struck at about 7:43 p.m. and was centered almost 2 southwest miles from San Bernardino.

Earthquake expert Lucy Jones wrote on X that the "location is pretty deep (15 km), very close to the San Jacinto fault. That part of the fault is generally locked -- it had a M7 in the 19th century. We often see small quakes like this below locked segments."

There were no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries.

Residents reported feeling shaking in several cities across Southern California, including Palm Desert, Menifee, Long Beach and Glendale.

