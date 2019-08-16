East Bay family asking for help to find missing man

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- Family and Friends of an East Bay man are worried-- they say he has been missing for days.Eric Batzdorff is a father of two girls. He was last seen by his wife Sunday at 2:45 in the afternoon in Alameda.Batzdorff drives a silver Honda Accord. He was last seen wearing a khaki shorts and a burgundy t-shirt.Batzdorff's father spoke with ABC7 News and has a message for his son."We love you and you have all your friends working day and night to try to find you and to reach you and to tell you that everybody, friends and family, that we all love you and we'll do anything for you if you can come in to us or to anybody that can give you help."If you see Batzdorff or have any information please contact the Alameda Police Department.