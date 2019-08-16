East Bay family asking for help to find missing man

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- Family and Friends of an East Bay man are worried-- they say he has been missing for days.

Eric Batzdorff is a father of two girls. He was last seen by his wife Sunday at 2:45 in the afternoon in Alameda.

Batzdorff drives a silver Honda Accord. He was last seen wearing a khaki shorts and a burgundy t-shirt.

Batzdorff's father spoke with ABC7 News and has a message for his son.

"We love you and you have all your friends working day and night to try to find you and to reach you and to tell you that everybody, friends and family, that we all love you and we'll do anything for you if you can come in to us or to anybody that can give you help."

If you see Batzdorff or have any information please contact the Alameda Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alamedasearchalameda countymissing man
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Redfin closes several Bay Area offices because of gun threat
Crews stop forward progress of SJ fire
Gov. Newsom wants local solutions to California 'housing crisis'
Leukemia victim celebrates five years of survival in a special way
Record-setting heat hits Bay Area for 2nd straight day
Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy report reveals new details
AccuWeather Forecast: Warm days continue with relief coming this weekend
Show More
July was hottest month on Earth since records began: NOAA
East Bay tries to keep cool with another day of blazing heat
Dale Earnhardt Jr. OK after plane skids off runway, catches fire
Southwest offering $99 Hawaii flights from Bay Area
Crews cap gas leak that prompted evacuations in SF
More TOP STORIES News