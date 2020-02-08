Caught on camera: Pleasant Hill family chases out 4 masked men during home invasion

By Anser Hassan
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- When no answered the door after several knocks on Tuesday morning, four masked men returned minutes later, kicked down the door and broke into Debbie Brose's house in Pleasant Hill.

"It's a bigger than normal door. And it's very, very solid. And one kick. It took one kick," says Brose, as she points to the damage done to their front entrance.

RELATED: Burglary suspects caught on camera breaking into several San Ramon homes

Brose doesn't think her family was targeted. She thinks the suspect just thought no one was home. But they were, and they were able to chase them out.

"I looked for a second, didn't recognize them, and then I yelled 'Robbers!' That's when my husband came running out!" explains Brose.



Home security footage caught by two different cameras shows her husband chasing after these suspects. He was able to grab one of the burglars, but he let him go when the driver threatened to run him down.

Kathy Loss has lived on the same street for 40 years. She says this has never happened in her neighborhood but says at least it is mobilizing neighbors into action.

"We are thinking to do a neighborhood watch meeting, so the neighbors get involved," says Loss.

Police arrested two of the suspects at the Concord BART station on unrelated charges on Thursday.

RELATED: CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect posing as salesman shatters window in Vallejo burglary attempt

Brose's advice: Even if you don't open the door, let people know your home if someone knocks.

"Let them know that somebody is home, (because) they go away."

Brose says the suspects made off with a purse and an Xbox. She is just thankful that her family wasn't hurt.

Police recommend that if you do install security cameras to make sure one faces the street to capture the suspects or a getaway car.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pleasant hillattempted robberyrobberybreak incaught on videocaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF woman quarantined on board cruise ship in Japan
Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
Debate recap: Democrats clash over electability in struggle to oust Trump
Veteran actor Orson Bean, 91, struck and killed by vehicle in Venice, friends say
Oscars 2020 Live: When are they, where can I watch?
Bay Area nonprofit donating masks to China amid coronavirus outbreak
LIST: Bay Area Oscar nominees
Show More
Fact Check: Democratic debate in New Hampshire
7 things to know about coronavirus
SF artist turns trashed toys into plastic art
Biden on Iowa caucus performance: 'I took a hit'
Bay Area families canceling trips amid coronavirus outbreak
More TOP STORIES News