Contra Costa County PE teacher accused of sexual abuse against 2 students

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- An East Bay PE teacher was arrested last night on sex abuse charges for alleged relationships she had with two students over 20 years ago.

Lafayette Police arrested 54-year-old Kyle Ann Wood last night at her home in Pleasant Hill.

Investigators received reports of alleged inappropriate and unlawful relationships Wood had with two minors between 1996 and 1998 when she was a teacher at Acalanes High School.

Wood is currently a PE teacher at Miramonte High School in Orinda.

he district attorney filed felony sex charges against Wood. She was booked into jail and is being held on $150,000 bail.

Lafayette Police are asking anyone with additional information on the case to contact detectives.
