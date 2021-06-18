7 On Your Side

Desperate to get through to EDD, workers pay for auto-dialing services

By and Randall Yip
EMBED <>More Videos

Robocall-like tech used to get to front of EDD line

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- There's a new way to get hold of EDD that's slowly gaining in popularity -- but there's a catch.

By now the stories from people struggling to get EDDs attention are legendary.

"I was on hold four hours. They literally dropped my call," said Paula Mannor of Banning.

RELATED: 230K still wait for EDD benefits, millions still jam call center

The same thing happened to the Alvarez family in Pacheco after holding for three hours. "The call just said, 'Thank you for calling. EDD is now closed,'" Manny Alvarez told 7 On Your Side.

All this as Thomas Maxon struggled with getting his identity verified. "I had to call around 500 times in a week and I had kind of enough is enough," he said. "I took matters into my own hand and created an API."

That API enabled him to continuously autodial EDD until he got through, much the same way a robocall works.

That set in motion his new business, Claimyr.

Customers input their name and number into Claimyr's website. Claimyr will start autodialing EDD until someone answers. Then it'll forward you the call.

RELATED: CA will stop giving unemployment benefits to people not looking for jobs

That's what Manny and Maria Lourdes Alvarez did. "Claimyr is good because we just try it one time, and then we get through, but we waited for almost three hours also," she said.

In the end, EDD resolved their claim.

Service begins at $15.

"At this point, I was like, $15 is $15. I'm just going to do it because at this point I'm frustrated. I'm going on six weeks without pay and I need money right now," said Riyan Renz of South San Francisco.

It worked. Her claim was resolved.

VIDEO: CA EDD admits paying as much as $31 billion in unemployment funds to criminals
EMBED More News Videos

CA EDD admits that as much as $31 billion in unemployment funds were stolen from California taxpayers in 2020, nearly four times more than previously estimated.



Paula Mannor has used a competing service, Auto Dial. She says her calls kept getting cut off, yet she's been charged nearly $300.

"It would not respond. It wouldn't do anything. But yet the money was deducted from my account on numerous occasions," said Mannor.

She says she was able to get through on Claimyr, but EDD has not resolved her issue.

Claimyr says it has successfully obtained $250 million in benefits for tens of thousands of customers. Auto Dial did not get back to us to answer our questions.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Have a question for Michael and the 7 On Your Side team? Fill out the form HERE!
7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please review our FAQ here. As a part of our process in assisting you, it is necessary that we contact the company / agency you are writing about. If you do not wish us to contact them, please let us know right away, as it will affect our ability to work on your case. Due to the high volume of emails we receive, please allow 3-5 business days for a response.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybanningpachecosouth san franciscosacramentosan franciscounemployment californiacoronaviruscustomertelephone7 on your sideunemploymentcaliforniacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
'Traffic Defenders' lawyer faces possible discipline by State Bar
More victims of Bank of America, Zelle scams come forward
Fire destroys home of man convicted of defrauding 80 homeowners
Ticket reseller blames COVID for delay on $1,600 BottleRock passes
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News