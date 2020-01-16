Education

Aspiring teen astronaut from New York City wins spot in Disney Dreamers Academy

QUEENS, New York -- A teenager from New York City who aspires to be an astronaut is the latest student to be honored with "the opportunity of a lifetime" by The Walt Disney Company.

Maya Mitchell, a student at The Mary Louis Academy in Queens, has been accepted into Disney Dreamers Academy.

Keke Palmer from "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" broke the exciting news to Mitchell live on ABC's Good Morning America Thursday morning in front of Maya's teachers, principal and classmates.

The presentation included a videotaped message of congratulations from one of Maya's idols, Dr. Mae Jemison, who was the first African-American woman in space.

Disney Dreamers Academy, founded in 2008, helps ambitious young people ages 13-19 acquire the tools to make their potential shine.

The 4-day event for 100 select students takes place at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

It is hosted by The Walt Disney Company, entertainer Steve Harvey and ESSENCE magazine.

The Dreamers get to interact with Disney Cast Members, celebrities, industry experts and community leaders through inspirational talks, immersive career activities and a networking and interviewing experience.

Dreamers also get to enjoy the fun of Walt Disney World theme park and explore the magic behind the scenes as well.

For more information on the program - and how all teenagers can apply - visit the Disney Dreamers Academy website.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC-owned television station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew york cityqueens villagedisneyteenagersastronaut
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather forecast: 2-Moderate storm today
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Deadly wrong-way crash blocks SB Hwy 1 in Pacifica
Trump impeachment: What to watch in president's Senate trial
RVs staged near Coliseum part of Newsom's initiative to fight homelessness
Alameda police warn of parking ticket hoax
City council approves location for marijuana dispensary near East Bay high school
Show More
Morgan Hill throws support behind tribal band in effort to preserve sacred land in South Bay
Mayor wants answers after SamTrans appears to be dropping off homeless in SF
Study on homeless prevention in San Jose
10-year-old East Bay girl becomes partially paralyzed from rare disease, family says
49ers getting 'locked in' to play Packers in NFC Championship
More TOP STORIES News