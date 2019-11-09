Education

Bay Area colleges celebrate first-generation students

Bay Area colleges celebrated first-generation students on Friday.

They're the kids whose parents didn't attend college. Many of them lack a sense of belonging from their college experience and feel isolated.

Only recently has there been an effort to identify and support them.

"I'm a first generation college student, myself. My parents did not go to college. They did everything they could to put me, my brother and sister through college. And all they asked is that we give back what we received. I wholeheartedly support our first gen students here," said Kevin O'Brien.

First generation students often come from immigrant or low-income families.
