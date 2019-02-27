Bay Area teachers plan sickout today to join Oakland teachers on strike

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland teachers are getting some support for other Bay Area teachers during their strike.
Organizers say this action is a response to a call for a mass movement of solidarity from the rank and file members of the Oakland Education Association.
Teachers and students from Berkeley, San Francisco, Albany and San Lorenzo are planning a sickout today and are joining the picket lines. They're also planning on attending a rally at 11 a.m. at Frank Ogawa Plaza.
This comes after a marathon bargaining session between Oakland Unified and the Oakland Education Association on Tuesday.
The district's offer remains at 8.5 percent raise over four years. The teachers want 12 percent over 3 years.
