Oakland Teacher Strike

Bay Area teachers plan sickout today to join Oakland teachers on strike

Teachers strike in Oakland on February 27, 2019.

By
Updated 14 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland teachers are getting some support for other Bay Area teachers during their strike.

Organizers say this action is a response to a call for a mass movement of solidarity from the rank and file members of the Oakland Education Association.

Teachers and students from Berkeley, San Francisco, Albany and San Lorenzo are planning a sickout today and are joining the picket lines. They're also planning on attending a rally at 11 a.m. at Frank Ogawa Plaza.

This comes after a marathon bargaining session between Oakland Unified and the Oakland Education Association on Tuesday.

The district's offer remains at 8.5 percent raise over four years. The teachers want 12 percent over 3 years.

