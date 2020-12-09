UC Berkeley

UC Berkeley releases contradictory winter break advice for those living in dorms

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- U.C. Berkeley is alerting students to be mindful of the state's stay-at-home order, yet it is contradictory as to how to adjust accordingly.

They include the state's advice to avoid traveling over the holidays, but the university is also telling them they can't stay in the dorms.

RELATED: California State University extends fall 2021 application deadline to Dec. 15

The dorms will be closed starting Dec. 20 and the University expects students to leave.

The memo that went out does not offer a solution, except to say students should contact Cal Housing immediately if they don't have a place to stay.

