San Jose's College of Adaptive Arts continues to grow and thrive with your help!

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The College of Adaptive Arts in San Jose has grown leaps and bounds since its inception, offering numerous learning opportunities to college-aged students with special abilities. Founded in 2009, CAA humbly opened its doors offering a single musical theatre class to 12 adult students. Today, the college has grown operationally by 750% and offers 46-quarter classes to a bustling population of 100+ students.

CAA continues to expand with the goal of operating as an independent charter school on college campuses throughout the Bay Area and beyond! With your help, CAA can continue to grow, thrive, and touch more lives. Watch to learn how you can get involved in supporting this equitable college experience.

Click here for donation information.

Click here for more information on CAA.
